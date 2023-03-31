Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

