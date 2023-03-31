Veriti Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 184.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after buying an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 323.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after buying an additional 2,248,804 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 317.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,027,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

