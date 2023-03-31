Veriti Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

