Northland Capmk Weighs in on Emeren Group Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Emeren Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
