i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 757,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 983,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

