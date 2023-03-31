First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 107,130 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $51.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
