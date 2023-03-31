Arden Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Doximity were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $449,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $259,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 30.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doximity Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.