Arden Trust Co Sells 1,192 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

