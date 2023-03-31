Arden Trust Co Has $204,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

