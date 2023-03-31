Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

SWX stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.