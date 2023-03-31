Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

ABUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.