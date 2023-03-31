Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 209,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 503,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 552,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

