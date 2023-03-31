Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $280.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

