Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,343 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,216,000 after acquiring an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,591,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,910,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

