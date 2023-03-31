iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM opened at $175.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

