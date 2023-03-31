Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

