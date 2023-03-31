Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 426 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $458.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.94.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

