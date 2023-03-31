Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.10 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

