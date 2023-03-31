Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,718,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

