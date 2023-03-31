Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,757 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

