Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $286,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

