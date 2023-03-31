Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

