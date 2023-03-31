ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $51.40 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

