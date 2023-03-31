Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 10,415 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Repertoire Partners LP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -124.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.