Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $127,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United Insurance worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

UIHC stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

