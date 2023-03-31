INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of INNOVATE worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in INNOVATE by 87.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in INNOVATE by 100.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNOVATE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VATE stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. INNOVATE Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

