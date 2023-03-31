Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,183 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $132.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

