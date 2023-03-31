LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiqTech International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

