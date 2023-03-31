Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,298 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nerdy worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 664,497 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 242.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 894,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last ninety days. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

