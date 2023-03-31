Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.19 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

