Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,840,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

