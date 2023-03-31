Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Lument Finance Trust worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LFT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

