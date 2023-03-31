Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

