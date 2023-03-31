Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.