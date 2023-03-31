Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MREO. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,058,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 624,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $161,000.

MREO stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

