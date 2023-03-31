Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 4.0 %

MTCH stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

