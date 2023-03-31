Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.