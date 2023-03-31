Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

