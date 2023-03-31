Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of MBIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBI opened at $8.97 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

