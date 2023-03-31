Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 5,403 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.