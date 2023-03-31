Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,002,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

