Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 46,226 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,226 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 127,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 704,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

