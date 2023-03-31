Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.72 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

