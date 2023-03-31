Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

