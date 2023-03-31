Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.