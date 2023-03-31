Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $194.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

