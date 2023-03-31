Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,739 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

