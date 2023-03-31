Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $165.60 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

