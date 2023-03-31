Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $259.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

