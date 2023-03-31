Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $228,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SJW Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.